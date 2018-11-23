On December 20, 2018, at 12:00 pm (Moscow time), President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will hold his major annual news conference. The Presidential Press and Information Office’s Department of Accreditation is now taking accreditation requests to cover the event.

The venue for the news conference will be announced later.

Accreditation requests will be accepted from 3:00 pm (Moscow time) on November 23 until 5:00 pm (Moscow time) on December 7, 2018, only via the www.kremlin.ru website (http://en.kremlin.ru/press/accreditation/request/38).

The accreditation form can be filled out either in Russian or in English.

An accreditation request will not automatically guarantee accreditation.

The list of accredited media representatives will be posted on the www.kremlin.ru (президент.рф) website on December 14, 2018. Accredited media representatives will receive information about admission and work procedures at the provided e-mail address.

Contact telephone numbers: +7 495 606 5017; +7 495 606 4027; +7 495 606 2035; +7 495 606 5397.

