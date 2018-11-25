Vladimir Putin sent a message of greetings to former and current employees of the Zashchita Russian National Centre for Disaster Medicine on the Centre’s 25 th anniversary.

The message reads, in part:

“Only specialists with acquired toughness and reliable character work here – strong-willed, spirited, determined and charitable. And your job is special, it is tied with challenges and everyday risk, the necessity to act as a team, to render first aide to those who have faced a natural calamity or a man-made disaster.

The rescue operations you have conducted in Russia and abroad are a paragon of the highest professionalism and loyalty. I should stress that the Centre’s former staff has played a big part in this, those who were here at the centre’s inception and made a significant contribution to its development, enhancing its unparalleled research and clinical base.”

The Zashchita Russian National Centre for Disaster Medicine of the Russian Health Ministry is the principal agency dealing with problems of disaster medicine and is the Eurasian Regional Centre for Disaster Medicine for CIS nations and the WHO Collaborating Centre for Emergency and Disaster Medicine Management.