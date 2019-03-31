Vladimir Putin sent his greetings to heads of state and government of the League of Arab States (LAS) member states on the opening of LAS Summit

The message reads, in part:

“Many countries in the Middle East and North Africa are currently facing serious challenges related to armed conflicts, escalating threats of terror, and aggravating social and economic problems. This undoubtedly increases the relevance of the League of Arab States as a mechanism of comprehensive dialogue and interaction.

Russia operates on the premise that the crisis situation in the region should be settled through political and diplomatic means on the basis of international law and with scrupulous respect for countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity. This applies to Syria in full, where a massive blow was delivered to terror, the political process was launched and work was started to resolve pressing humanitarian issues, in large part due to Russia's efforts.

A major condition for the long-term stabilisation of the situation in the region is the settlement of the long-time Arab-Israeli conflict, which would include a just solution of the issue. The Arab Peace Initiative, approved by the League of Arab States, remains relevant in this regard.

Russia confirms those Middle East initiatives that it has announced previously, aimed at establishing a comprehensive anti-terror coalition under the auspices of the United Nations, in order to develop joint measures of security and trust in the Persian Gulf.

Russia is ready to further boost its partner relations with the Middle East and the states of North Africa in all areas. I am confident that a regular ministerial session of the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum to take place in Moscow in April will promote our cooperation.”