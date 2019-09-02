Vladimir Putin sent a message of greetings to General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong on the 74 th anniversary of the declaration of independence of Vietnam.

In his message, Vladimir Putin praised the development of Russian-Vietnamese relations in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership, the constructive political dialogue between the two countries at all levels, as well as fruitful cooperation in various fields.

The President of Russia expressed confidence that the events organised as part of the Russian-Vietnamese cross years will further strengthen the entire range of bilateral ties for the benefit of the friendly peoples of the two countries.