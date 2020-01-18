The exposition prepared by the Nevsky Batalist studio is housed in eight halls with a total area of 2,000 square metres.

The three-dimensional panorama recreates the path of a soldier from the walls of his house in 1941, through the trenches of the Luga defence line and the workshops in a factory in Tula to the shores of the Volga in Stalingrad. The exhibition’s visitors go through Caucasus passes during a battle between Soviet and German mountain infantries, find themselves in the midst of the assault to cross the Dnieper, experience the liberation of Europe and complete the journey together with the soldier guide on the roof of the Reichstag in 1945.

Events of the Great Patriotic War are shown chronologically and are reflected with historical accuracy based on veterans’ memoirs and archive materials. The exposition includes models of aircraft, tanks and artillery weapons in their natural size and real wartime items.

